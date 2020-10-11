1/
VERONICA EVITTS
SCHAUMBURG - Veronica Evitts, nee Draba, 78. Beloved wife of the late James C. Evitts, Jr. Loving mother of Robin Evitts, Stacey (Jens) Kimmig and James (Paula) Evitts. Caring grandmother of Lucas, Bennet, Gerrit, Veronica, Hannah and James S. Cherished sister of Thomas (Eva) Drake, Robert Draba and Roman Draba. Born July 18, 1942 in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Thomas and Frances Draba. Dear cousin of Veronica and Heather VanLoan. Veronica passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020 in Schaumburg, Illinois. Veronica was a graduate of Purdue University (BA Education) and received her master's degree from Northern Illinois University (Reading). She was an English teacher at Conant High School as well as a piano teacher and talented singer. She was an active member of her church for 45 years in a variety of roles, including singing in the choir and playing the chimes and organ. A celebration of life will be scheduled sometime in spring. Please visit our website for updates on service dates and times. Memorials may be made to Our Redeemer's United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg 60194 or Elgin Symphony Orchestra, 20 DuPage Court, Elgin, IL 60120. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
