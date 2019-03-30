|
Veronica F.M. Desbles (nee Reddan), age 58. Beloved wife of Robert L. Loving mom of Robert Ian Hill, Robert S. (Vivian) and Steven R. Loved grandmother of Allison,Bennett and Elianna. Cherished sister of Trudy (John) Lucas and Vincent K. Reddan. Many nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Funeral prayers Monday, 10 AM from Brust Funeral Home, 415 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream, to Resurrection Catholic Church, Rt. 59 and Army Trail Road, Bartlett, IL for Funeral Mass 11 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton. Visitation Sunday 2-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. For information, 630-510-0044.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 30, 2019