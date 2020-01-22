|
Vian C. Adolph, 83, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Highland Park Hospital. She was born April 2, 1936 in Glenham, S.D. and had been a resident of Libertyville for many years. She was a member and Sunday School prayer partner at Crosslife Evangelical Free Church in Libertyville. She was a retired accounting employee of Abbott Laboratories. Surviving are 4 daughters, Christen (Alan) Adolph-Jones, Cathryn (Mark) Pilkington, Cheryl (Joseph) Adolph Gobin and Caryn Adolph; 5 grandchildren, Britain (Tyler) Games, Tyler Jones, Brogan Pilkington, Hannah Jones, Joan Gobin and her sister, Valynn Jensen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Edna Eichelberg and her sister, Hazel Deegan. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Avenue (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Crosslife Evangelical Free Church, 431, W. Austin Ave., Libertyville. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Mobridge, SD. Memorial contributions may be made to either her church or to Samaritan's Purse. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
