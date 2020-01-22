Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home
120 W. Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Crosslife Evangelical Free Church
431, W. Austin Ave.
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIAN ADOLPH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIAN C. ADOLPH


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIAN C. ADOLPH Obituary
Vian C. Adolph, 83, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Highland Park Hospital. She was born April 2, 1936 in Glenham, S.D. and had been a resident of Libertyville for many years. She was a member and Sunday School prayer partner at Crosslife Evangelical Free Church in Libertyville. She was a retired accounting employee of Abbott Laboratories. Surviving are 4 daughters, Christen (Alan) Adolph-Jones, Cathryn (Mark) Pilkington, Cheryl (Joseph) Adolph Gobin and Caryn Adolph; 5 grandchildren, Britain (Tyler) Games, Tyler Jones, Brogan Pilkington, Hannah Jones, Joan Gobin and her sister, Valynn Jensen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Edna Eichelberg and her sister, Hazel Deegan. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Avenue (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Crosslife Evangelical Free Church, 431, W. Austin Ave., Libertyville. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Mobridge, SD. Memorial contributions may be made to either her church or to Samaritan's Purse. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -