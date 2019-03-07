ELGIN - Vicki Lee Pelock, 65, of Elgin passed away on March 6, 2019. She was born on October 11, 1953 in Elgin, IL the daughter of George and Virginia (Brady) Pelock. She graduated from Larkin High School and Elgin Beauty School and worked as a Hairdresser in the area for many years. Vicki served as President of Elgin United Hair Dressers Association and member of the Illinois Hair Fashion. She was elected to the Illinois Cosmetology State Association Committee. She was elected Republican Committee Precinct Chairman for Elgin Republicans for 24 years, and was elected 5 terms to Elgin Township Board. She was a dedicated and hard working volunteer and was vivacious. She loved golf, politics, all of her clients and lived for her nieces and nephews. Survivors include her siblings: Norman Pelock and Jeffrey Pelock, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 from 3-5:00pm at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, with a prayer service and family sharing at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers. Memorials may be made to the . 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary