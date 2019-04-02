Daily Herald Obituaries
VICKI SANTORO
VICKI LYNNE SANTORO

VICKI LYNNE SANTORO Obituary
DES PLAINES - Vicki Lynne Santoro, age 70, passed away on March 26, 2019. Dear sister of Wayne (Jane) Schultz. Cherished aunt of Kimberly (Darin) Haack and Julie (Michael) Erickson. Proud great-aunt of four. A memorial gathering will be taking place on April 3, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:45 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 855 Lee Street, Des Plaines, Illinois. Interment at Bohemian National Cemetery, Chicago, Illinois. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info, please call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
