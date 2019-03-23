GRAYSLAKE - Vicki R. Lange (nee Feisel), age 68, passed away March 20, 2019. She was born on September 6, 1950 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Mason and Ester Feisel. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Fritz. She is survived by her life partner Dan Feddor, cherished friends Stephanie Krum (Steve), Beth Reece (Barry), Rob Teigen (Joanna), and countless friends and neighbors. Vicki received her B.A. in Fine Arts: Art History and Printmaking from Indiana University at South Bend. Not long after graduation, Vicki moved to Chicago to work for a large advertising firm managing marketing campaigns for many well-known brands. After this, Vicki had a very successful career as a Mary Kay sales consultant before transitioning to the publishing field in 1997. She served as the International Sales and Rights Manager for Moody Publishers for over nine years before working for the University of Chicago Press as Custom & Consortia Sales Manager through 2012. Vicki worked as an office manager for the Hagnell Law Office prior to her retirement. Vicki also used her gifts of compassion as a Hospital and Healthcare Service Volunteer at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Vicki was a deeply spiritual person who desired to encourage others with her faith. In 2015 she earned her Certificate of Spiritual Direction from the Transformational Listening Center. Vicki contributed to mission work around the world over the years. She faithfully sponsored orphan children in Haiti through her church, Covenant Presbyterian of Chicago. Vicki Lange did everything-that is, everything-with style, wit and warmth. She had an abiding curiosity about the world around her and embraced opportunities to discover places, engage new people, and have new experiences. She loved to travel to new destinations, absorbed everything about the people, landscape, food and flavor of the place, and then, return to the familiar because she loved ... home. She was a well-heeled traveler and an expert packer who could live out of a carry-on bag and look like she never wore the same thing twice. She was an avid reader and enjoyed biographies, spy stories, and all things British. She loved to entertain guests in her home and was a gracious hostess and used her artistic talent to create breathtaking Thanksgiving tables that were different each year. Earlier in life, Vicki designed and sewed her own clothes. Her impeccable style endured; no one could put together and accessorize an ensemble quite like she did. She had a way of conveying warmth and making people feel comfortable; those she knew and loved and those she'd only briefly encountered. Vicki considered a simple name tag an invitation to call a stranger by name and strike up a very personal conversation. A visitation and memorial service will be held at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030 on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm with a memorial service commencing at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Vicki Lange may be sent to the following address. This was Vicki's favorite charity as the funds are for gynecologic oncology patients in need. University of Illinois Gynecologic Oncology, Dept. of Ob/Gyn, Attention: Ankit Patel, 820 S. Wood Street, 264 CSN, MC 808, Chicago, IL 60612. For more information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary