Vickie Ann Belleno, 60, passed away on Sat. April 20, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. She was born April 17, 1959 in Libertyville, was a 1977 graduate of Wauconda High School and has lived in Libertyville for the past 25 years. Surviving are her husband, Tom Belleno; 2 sons, Nick (Katie) Belleno and Vince (Katie) Belleno; grandson Luca; her father, Sol DeLaurentis; brother, Vince DeLaurentis and sisters, Gina Johnson and Gianna Elbert. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joanne DeLaurentis and her brother, Solly DeLaurentis. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Monday, April 29 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Funeral mass will be at 10 am Tuesday, April 30 at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019