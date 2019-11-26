|
Vickie L. Swanson, (nee Eiserman) 61, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Highland Park, IL. She was born Sept. 7, l958 in Libertyville, was a 1976 graduate of LHS and has lived in Mundelein for the past 35 years. Vickie was a member of the Northern Illinois Steam Power Club, enjoyed baking, camping, playing cards and especially loved her family. Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Harry E. Swanson, Jr.; 3 daughters, Rebecca (Derek) Hartmann, Cathleen Swanson and Ann (Daniel Griffin) Swanson; her granddaughter Madelyn Hartmann; 2 sisters, Karen (Ken) Lenzen and Sandra (Randy) Hoch, her brother Paul (Amy) Eiserman and father-in-law, Harry (the late Marian) Swanson, Sr. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 pm Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 26, 2019