Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
VICKIE L. SWANSON


1958 - 2019
VICKIE L. SWANSON Obituary
Vickie L. Swanson, (nee Eiserman) 61, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Highland Park, IL. She was born Sept. 7, l958 in Libertyville, was a 1976 graduate of LHS and has lived in Mundelein for the past 35 years. Vickie was a member of the Northern Illinois Steam Power Club, enjoyed baking, camping, playing cards and especially loved her family. Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Harry E. Swanson, Jr.; 3 daughters, Rebecca (Derek) Hartmann, Cathleen Swanson and Ann (Daniel Griffin) Swanson; her granddaughter Madelyn Hartmann; 2 sisters, Karen (Ken) Lenzen and Sandra (Randy) Hoch, her brother Paul (Amy) Eiserman and father-in-law, Harry (the late Marian) Swanson, Sr. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 pm Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
