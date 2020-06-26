VICTOR K. OLSEN
1945 - 2020
Victor K. Olsen, 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Vic was born July 24, 1945 in Chicago, the son of the late Victor and Elizabeth Olsen. He started V. Olsen Heating and Air Conditioning in Lake Villa with his son Vic (aka Rob) in 1992. He always enjoyed hosting get togethers around the pool at his home and spending time with family and friends at his place in Crivitz, WI. He is survived by his children Victor R. Olsen, Matthew (Shannon) Olsen, Jeanine (Bryan) Lee, and Patricia Winkel; grandchildren Grace, Clare, Jack, Abigail, Patrick, Tyler, Cameron, and Jake; and by many nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his siblings Arlene Hettstedt, Linda Rostek, and Robert Olsen. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Ringa Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
