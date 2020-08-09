ELGIN - Victor L. Sjurseth, 89, of Elgin, passes away on August 4, 2020 in his home, surrounded by family. He was born on September 11, 1930 in Elgin, the son of Hans and Ruby (Kern) Sjurseth. Victor graduated from Elgin High School in 1948. He was a proud Veteran, and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Victor had been the President of Hans & Sons Plumbing for many years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 57 and longtime volunteer with the Honor Guard, a member of Cornerstone Methodist Church, a member of the Masons and Medinah Shriners organizations, and former member of the Eagle's Club and the Rotary Club. Survivors include his three children: Victoria Speyers, and his favorite son-in-law: Jeffrey Speyers, Scott and Steve Sjurseth, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Patricia A. (Schultz) Sjurseth in 2014; siblings: David, Elizabeth Sorensen, Bruce and Michael. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, with a service of remembrance and US Flag and Honor Guard presentation starting at 7:00pm. Interment will be private at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Post #57 American Legion or Cornerstone Methodist Church. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
