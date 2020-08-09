1/
VICTOR L. SJURSETH
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VICTOR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELGIN - Victor L. Sjurseth, 89, of Elgin, passes away on August 4, 2020 in his home, surrounded by family. He was born on September 11, 1930 in Elgin, the son of Hans and Ruby (Kern) Sjurseth. Victor graduated from Elgin High School in 1948. He was a proud Veteran, and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Victor had been the President of Hans & Sons Plumbing for many years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 57 and longtime volunteer with the Honor Guard, a member of Cornerstone Methodist Church, a member of the Masons and Medinah Shriners organizations, and former member of the Eagle's Club and the Rotary Club. Survivors include his three children: Victoria Speyers, and his favorite son-in-law: Jeffrey Speyers, Scott and Steve Sjurseth, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Patricia A. (Schultz) Sjurseth in 2014; siblings: David, Elizabeth Sorensen, Bruce and Michael. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, with a service of remembrance and US Flag and Honor Guard presentation starting at 7:00pm. Interment will be private at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Post #57 American Legion or Cornerstone Methodist Church. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Service
07:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved