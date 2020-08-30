ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Victoria Jean Cortesi (nee Lusciatti), age 101, formerly of Mount Prospect. Beloved wife of the late Bruno Cortesi. Loving mother of Lola (Frank) Marlovits, Gary Cortesi and the late Kenneth (Lois) Cortesi. Dear grandmother of Nicholas (Phoebe), Michael, Kristin (Jimmy), Kelliann (Luke), Jaime, and Mark. Great-grandmother of Ella, Gabrielle, Sienna, Henry and Olivia. Fond sister of the late Angeline, Olga, Mary, George, Art, and John. Aunt and cousin of many. Visitation Tuesday, 5-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 11 am at Our Lady of the Wayside, Arlington Heights, IL. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to PAWS Chicago at www.pawschicago.org
