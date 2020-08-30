1/
VICTORIA JEAN CORTESI
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Victoria Jean Cortesi (nee Lusciatti), age 101, formerly of Mount Prospect. Beloved wife of the late Bruno Cortesi. Loving mother of Lola (Frank) Marlovits, Gary Cortesi and the late Kenneth (Lois) Cortesi. Dear grandmother of Nicholas (Phoebe), Michael, Kristin (Jimmy), Kelliann (Luke), Jaime, and Mark. Great-grandmother of Ella, Gabrielle, Sienna, Henry and Olivia. Fond sister of the late Angeline, Olga, Mary, George, Art, and John. Aunt and cousin of many. Visitation Tuesday, 5-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 11 am at Our Lady of the Wayside, Arlington Heights, IL. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to PAWS Chicago at www.pawschicago.org. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro, there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847-537-6600.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside
Funeral services provided by
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
