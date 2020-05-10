|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Victoria Jean Smith, passed away on May 6, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 16, 1964 to Joseph and Flemmie (nee Cifonie) Ribando. Vicki is survived by her husband Scott, her children, Alexis and Michael, her mother, Flemmie, her sisters, Mary Ribando, Gerry (Terry) Doherty and Chris (Hugh) Robinson, her brother, Joseph (Jill) Ribando, Jr., her goddaughter, Meredith Wilkerson, and other loving extended family. She had a passion for her family and always put them first. She will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support The Block Center for Integrative Cancer Treatment. Please send memorial gifts to "The Block Foundation for Integrative Cancer Research and Education," Attention: Shana at The Block Center for Integrative Cancer Treatment, 5230 Old Orchard Rd., Skokie, Illinois 60077. A Private service and interment will take place at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, Palatine. Info, Wenban Funeral Home, 847-234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2020