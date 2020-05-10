Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for VICTORIA SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VICTORIA JEAN SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VICTORIA JEAN SMITH Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Victoria Jean Smith, passed away on May 6, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 16, 1964 to Joseph and Flemmie (nee Cifonie) Ribando. Vicki is survived by her husband Scott, her children, Alexis and Michael, her mother, Flemmie, her sisters, Mary Ribando, Gerry (Terry) Doherty and Chris (Hugh) Robinson, her brother, Joseph (Jill) Ribando, Jr., her goddaughter, Meredith Wilkerson, and other loving extended family. She had a passion for her family and always put them first. She will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support The Block Center for Integrative Cancer Treatment. Please send memorial gifts to "The Block Foundation for Integrative Cancer Research and Education," Attention: Shana at The Block Center for Integrative Cancer Treatment, 5230 Old Orchard Rd., Skokie, Illinois 60077. A Private service and interment will take place at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, Palatine. Info, Wenban Funeral Home, 847-234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VICTORIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -