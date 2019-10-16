Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
LAKE IN THE HILLS - Victoria M. Farrelly, age 63, of Woodstock, formerly of Lake In the Hills, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home and surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Vicky was born in Chicago on October 5, 1956. Vicky devoted 46 years to the care of the children at Little Angels/ Marklund Wasmond Center in Elgin. She enjoyed reading, traveling with her daughter and red wine. Vicky is survived by her husband of 37 years; John E., their children; Elizabeth and Sean and her dog Wiggles. Other survivors include her mother; Emily Rossett, her siblings; Luanne Flavin, Mary (Brent) Pelletier and Teresa (Thomas) Smedinghoff, her sister-in-law; Pam Stein as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and countless friends. Vicky was preceded in death by her brothers; Timothy P. Stein, John P. Stein, her stepfather; Lupe Rossett, and her maternal grandparents; Gino and Yolanda Daprato. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Crystal Lake. At Vicky's request, following the Funeral Mass, she will be cremated and inurnment will be private. Visitation will be held from 4-8 P.M. on Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to Marklund Children's Home or the National Brain Tumor Society. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
