ELGIN - Victoria M. Patterson (nee Garland) 71, of Elgin, formerly of Atlanta, GA passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born on July 26, 1947 at Camp Lajuene, NC the daughter of Frederick & Mary Renik Garland. Victoria was a Graduate of Barrington Community High School and attended McCormack College of Commerce in Chicago. After a long career as an accountant that started in 1982 with Georgia Pacific she retired in December of 2013, moving to Elgin to be closer to her children. She is survived by a daughter Melissa (Robert) Pementel and a son Christopher (Juhl) Patterson; grandchildren: John, Matthew, Mercedes and Cozette; sister Patricia Heinrich and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Barbara Maggard. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 3-5 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will be private at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. Memorials may be given to the , or the . For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.