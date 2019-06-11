Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for VICTORIA PATTERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VICTORIA M. PATTERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VICTORIA M. PATTERSON Obituary
ELGIN - Victoria M. Patterson (nee Garland) 71, of Elgin, formerly of Atlanta, GA passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born on July 26, 1947 at Camp Lajuene, NC the daughter of Frederick & Mary Renik Garland. Victoria was a Graduate of Barrington Community High School and attended McCormack College of Commerce in Chicago. After a long career as an accountant that started in 1982 with Georgia Pacific she retired in December of 2013, moving to Elgin to be closer to her children. She is survived by a daughter Melissa (Robert) Pementel and a son Christopher (Juhl) Patterson; grandchildren: John, Matthew, Mercedes and Cozette; sister Patricia Heinrich and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Barbara Maggard. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 3-5 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will be private at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. Memorials may be given to the , or the . For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now