PALATINE - Vincent E. DeGiulio, 54. Born December 29, 1964, passed away June 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma. Vince has donated his brain and spine to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for brain cancer research. Survived by his wife, Jessica, nee Nielsen; children, Gabriella, Lilianna and Charles "Charlie;" faithful companion, Zak; parents, Phil (Lois) DeGiulio and Beverly (Joe) Kennedy; siblings, Christine (Mike) Barto, Anthony (Stevie) DeGiulio, Angel (Matt) Phelps, Michael (Rashke) Catlin and Kristine (Mark) VanCleve; in-laws, Rod and Deloris Nielsen; brother-in-law, Judd (Jen) Nielsen; many nieces and nephews and countless friends and coworkers. Preceded in death by his stepfather, William "Bill" Catlin; and stepsister, Karen (Eduardo Vera) Scott. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Vince's name to the DeGiulio Children's College Fund, Cocktails and Chemo, or Harley Helping Hands. Visitation Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 3-9 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family and friends will meet Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E. Anderson Drive, Palatine for visitation from 9 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment will be private. For info, 847-359-8020 or visit Vince's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 4, 2019