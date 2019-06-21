Vincent G. "Vinny" Guccione, loving son of Joyce E. (nee Mallory) and the late Salvatore J. Guccione Sr.; adored brother of John S. (Karla) Guccione, Salvatore J. Jr. (Violet Pikor) Guccione, Maria Elena (Petros Kritikos) Guccione; beloved grandson of Virginia M. and the late Melvin A. Mallory and the late Bessie and Jack Guccione; cherished uncle of Imari, Giancarlo and Angelica Guccione; cherished nephew and cousin to many. A beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend to many. From the first moments of his life Vince began to show the epic will to fight. Just days old, he began a life long quest to overcome each and every battle brought before him. In 1974 he was the first child in the USA to be operated on under hypothermia. While Doctors worked to repair his heart, he had no heart beat for 48 minutes. Miracously his heart began to beat again as they started to warm his body. This was the first of his many miraculous victories. His heart carried him much further through life until he lost his father and best buddy Salvatore J. Guccione Sr. Shortly after this great loss, Vince's heart was so broken that it began to fail once again. However, along the way Vince bravely earned the nickname the "In-Vincible Warrior." Even in this latest battle, he was victorious against his lifelong nemesis heart failure. On June 5 he received an incredible gift of hope from a young unknown organ donor. Vince endured a challenging 12 hour heart transplant and rose again victoriously. He even shocked his doctors and nurses with his humorous comments with his first words after his surgery. The world should know that this Warrior did not lose his battle. He was the Victor! It had to be a mistake for God to take this innocent and vibrant soul too early. Our faith leads us to believe that even a mistake would have to be a part of God's plan. For Vincent left us on Father's Day, it would be no coincidence for him to return to the Lord on the day set aside for honoring his father Salvatore. Filled with life, love and laughter, Vince was always the life of the party. Despite the rough road which Vince traveled upon, he always found a way to smile and make people laugh. #LivelikeVinny. Exemplary of a warrior who fought many battles, he cherished and enjoyed every moment after. Vince was an inpiration to everyone whom he came in contact with. He was magnetizing! As Vince reaches his Heavenly Father we believe that God is presenting him with his highest reward, the golden belt and the highest title as the "UNDISPUTED, UNDEFEATED and still the reigning CHAMPION OF OUR HEARTS, VINCENT J. GUCCIONE." Warriors live forever. Funeral Monday, family and friends are asked to gather Monday, 9:45 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Saturday and Sunday, 2:00-9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/ Roselle Road), Roselle, IL 60172. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary