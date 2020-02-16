|
FOX RIVER GROVE - Vinson "Albert" Rood, 84, of North Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Fox River Grove, Illinois; passed away February 9, 2020 at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, Florida. He was born January 27, 1936 in Elmhurst, Illinois. Memorial service and interment will be held in June, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois with military honors. He was the beloved husband of Alyce M. Rood (nee Pruyn); loving father of Victor Rood, Larry (late Deanna) Pruyn and Karen (Chris) Cubr; loving grandfather of Bryan Mayo (Victor's son), Melissa (Paul) Grysh, Allyson (Brad) Coyne; loving great-grandfather of Paul Jr., Kayleigh, Leah and Emma; dear son of the late Victor and Mary (nee Mae Hottinger) Rood; brother of Helen Rood, Theodore (Sandy) Rood, Shirley (Edwin) Brztowski, Douglas (Mai) Rood, Darlene Rood and the late Katherine Rood, late Lulu (late Chester) Bucknell, late Josephine (late Frank) Jacobs, late Harold Rood, late Victor Rood Sr. (and his son, late nephew Victor Rood Jr.), late Frank Rood and the late Roy Rood; also surviving many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins (preceded by late cousins Theodore Hottinger and Cathy Lopez) and nephew, David "Rocky" Rood who he was so very fond of and always a tremendous help. Albert worked as a painter, builder and remodeler contractor. He was in the US Army 82nd Airborne and then the 101st Airborne Stationed in Germany. Vinson loved fishing and in the early years hunting and trapping. He and his wife spent their summers in Michigan and the winters in Florida. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020