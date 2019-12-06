Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
780 Bartlett Rd.
Streamwood, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
780 Bartlett Rd.
Streamwood, IL
View Map
VIOLA E. VLASAK


1926 - 2019
BARTLETT - Viola E. Vlasak (nee Beckmann), 93, a longtime Bartlett resident, died Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born November 24, 1926 in Elmhurst. Viola was a baker in the cafeteria for U-46 schools Eastview Elementary, Streamwood High and Elgin High. She was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed traveling when she could. However, her biggest joy was always her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. Beloved wife of the late Walter; loving mom of Richard and the late Linda; cherished grandma of Adam (Lindsay) and Ashley (Ben); dear great grandma of Wally and Beckett; dear daughter of the late Fredrich and Amanda (nee Klipp) Beckmann and kind sister of the late Ken, Becky, Florence, Harold, Lorraine, Eleanor, Dorothy. Visitation 3:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Visitation will continue from 9:30am. until time of service 10:00a.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Grace Lutheran Church, 780 Bartlett Rd., Streamwood. Interment Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the church would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
