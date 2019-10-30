Daily Herald Obituaries
|
VIOLA HESS
VIOLA RUTH HESS


1933 - 2019
VIOLA RUTH HESS Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Viola Ruth Hess, nee Becker, 86. Devoted mother of Linda (James) Turner, Anthony Hess, Peter (Camille Bachli) Hess and James Hess. Loving Grams of Catherine, Yvonne (Alex) and Jaime. Caring great Grams of Ginamarie, Brooklyn, Grace, Jaden and Sophia. Cherished daughter of Arthur and Ruth Becker. Dear sister of the late Arthur Becker, Beverly Krawzik, Gordon Becker and Ronald Becker. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday from 12:00 PM until time of services at 4:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to NWSRA, 3000 W. Central Rd., Suite 205, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
