Violet A. Kosinski age 95, longtime resident of Mt. Prospect, passed away peacefully March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Kosinski; loving mother of Karen Rose (J. Barry) O'Neil, Keith Richard (Susan) Kosinski and Kristine Rae (Carl) Hartman; cherished grandmother of Lauren (Chris) Merkle, Michael (Kate) Kosinski, Kathryn (Gabriel) Smith and Stephanie Hartman; great grandmother of Declan and Nicholas Smith. Visitation Monday March 25, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Mass Tuesday March 26, 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd., (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2019