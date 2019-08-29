Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Glendale Heights, IL
VIOLET ANN O'NEIL

VIOLET ANN O'NEIL Obituary
Violet Ann O'Neil GLENDALE HEIGHTS - Visitation for Violet Ann O'Neil (nee Antolak) will be held Friday August 30, 2019 3:00 - 9:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. to St. Matthew Church Glendale Heights. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill. Violet is the beloved wife of the late Leroy; loving mother of Karen (Russell) Deering, Thomas (Kimberlee) O'Neil, Janice (Ronald) Wodka, Patricia (Paul) Lipka, Valerie (Dominic) Mastrodonato and John O'Neil; cherished grandmother of Craig (Callie) Deering, Mark Deering, Kathleen (David) Jacobson, Ashlee and Patrick O'Neil, Kristin and Aimee Anne Wodka, Rachel and Morgan Lipka, Marie and Michelle Mastrodonato; sister to Wanda (the late Walter) Wojdyla, Josephine (the late John) Wolinski, the late Jane (the late Louis) Lechowicz, Frances (the late Frank) Mosczulewski, Matthew (Mary) Antolak and many loving nieces and nephews. For information, 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
