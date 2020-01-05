|
Violet "Chris" Carpenter of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on December 14th 2019 at her home surrounded by her family, at the age of 75 years. Chris enjoyed cooking and working on her garden. She had many much loved grandchildren, whom she enjoyed spending her time with. There are many fond memories her family has of trips to the Wisconsin Dells, as it was a fun summer family tradition all the grandchildren looked forward to. Grandma often shared fun stories of time spent with her grandchildren and how they all brought happiness to her days. Chris is survived by her loving husband Charles Carpenter; daughter Debra (James) Voss, and grandchildren James Voss II and Julia Voss. Chris also had four loving stepchildren; Debbie (Robert) Jimenez, Randy (Debbie) Carpenter, Lori Klebs, and Tyrone (Kelly) Carpenter, and many much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a cherished daughter of the late Dorothy and Victor Criscuolo and is survived by her sister Jeannie Boksa and nieces Kimberly Gadomski and Gina Boksa. On Friday, January 10th visitation and Mass will be at Santa Maria del Popolo Church, 116 N. Lake Street in Mundelein, Illinois 60060. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020