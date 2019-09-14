|
Violet H. Money, 94, a resident of Bella Vista, Arkansas, formerly of Elk Grove Village, passed away September 9, 2019. Violet was the beloved wife of the late Charles F. Money; loving mother of Betty (Adam) Kachler, and the late George Money; she is also survived by her dear sister Dorothy Tucker; her cherished grandchildren, George, Geoffrey Kachler, Kathy Keane, Michael Money, Tiffany Carone, and her 8 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held Monday, September 16, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Funeral Service Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 14, 2019