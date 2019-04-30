|
WAUCONDA - Violet M. Kersten, age 83, was a resident of Wauconda, IL for 28 years. Violet was the beloved wife of the late Carl William Kersten; loving mother of Carl (Sue), Chris and Christine Kersten Greco; cherished grandmother of Christine (Lupe Casillas) Greco, Cara Kersten, Joanna (Shaun) Guild and Jeni Kersten; proud great-grandmother of Shelby, Amanda and Karla Greco, Anneca Violet and Anthony Greco-Casillas and Madison and Brayden Guild; dear great-great-grandmother of Jaymein Anthony and Lenexa Christine Greco. Violet was born June 5, 1935 and passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at home. Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Funeral service Friday, 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin, IL. Information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2019