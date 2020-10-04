DUNDEE TOWNSHIP - Virgene "Ginny" Rea, age 91, formerly of Dundee Township, passed away on Friday morning, October 2, 2020 at JourneyCare in Barrington. Ginny was born on January 18, 1929 in Geneva, IL, and was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mabel (nee Anderson) Lennartz. Ginny was a lifelong resident of the area, and a graduate of Geneva High School and a graduate of the Sherman Hospital School of Nursing. Prior to retirement, Ginny worked at Sherman Hospital in Elgin as a Registered Nurse for over 35 years. She was a faithful and active member of the First United Methodist Church in West Dundee and a former longtime member of Club 70. She was the loving mother of the late John (Marge) Rea, Michael (Linda ) Rea, Elizabeth LaHaye, and Patrick (Pamela) Rea; her grandchildren, Ben (Stephanie) Rea, Christy (Bill) Brown, Nathaniel, Peter (Rachael), and Adam (Alyssa) Rea, Megan (Shane) Schnaebele, Mollie, Mikayla and Mikenzie Rea, Andrew and Sophia LaHaye. Her great-grandchildren, Trinity, Catherine, Noah, Brentley, Norah, Caleb, Emmett and John. In addition to her parents, Ginny was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John H. Rea; her sister, Barbara "Bertie" Lennartz; and her brother, Jack Lennartz. Due to the current COVID 19 Pandemic, the Rea family will be having a private family graveside service at River Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in West Dundee with Rev. Wendy Witt, officiating. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 318 W. Main St., West Dundee. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com
. For info, please call 847-426-3436.