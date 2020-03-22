Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGIL COTTINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGIL E. COTTINI


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGIL E. COTTINI Obituary
GRAYSLAKE - Virgil E. "Vic" Cottini, 81, a resident of Grayslake, and formerly of Spring Hill, FL and Schaumburg, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born October 15, 1938, in Chicago, IL to Renato and Mary Cottini. Virgil enjoyed traveling, going on several cruises and visiting Hawaii more than once. He retired from Motor Coach Industries after 24 years of service. When Virgil moved to Florida, his late grandson, Matthew stated he was going on "permanent vacation." He was a loving and devoted family man. Virgil is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy, his daughters, Michelle (Sam) Testa and Monica (the late Harry) Malamos, his grandchildren, Eric (Megan) Testa, Anthony (Ionela) Testa, Samantha (Ross) Sawyer, Alyssa Malamos, the late Matthew Malamos, and John Malamos, his great-grandchildren, Logan, Carson, Michael, Harvey, Angelo, Leo, and Charlotte, his late brothers, Daniel Cottin and Angelo (Irene) Cottini, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, and his grandson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the . The funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGIL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -