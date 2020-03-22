|
GRAYSLAKE - Virgil E. "Vic" Cottini, 81, a resident of Grayslake, and formerly of Spring Hill, FL and Schaumburg, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born October 15, 1938, in Chicago, IL to Renato and Mary Cottini. Virgil enjoyed traveling, going on several cruises and visiting Hawaii more than once. He retired from Motor Coach Industries after 24 years of service. When Virgil moved to Florida, his late grandson, Matthew stated he was going on "permanent vacation." He was a loving and devoted family man. Virgil is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy, his daughters, Michelle (Sam) Testa and Monica (the late Harry) Malamos, his grandchildren, Eric (Megan) Testa, Anthony (Ionela) Testa, Samantha (Ross) Sawyer, Alyssa Malamos, the late Matthew Malamos, and John Malamos, his great-grandchildren, Logan, Carson, Michael, Harvey, Angelo, Leo, and Charlotte, his late brothers, Daniel Cottin and Angelo (Irene) Cottini, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, and his grandson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the . The funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020