ST. CHARLES - Virgil Scott Penick, 51, passed away peacefully at his home on October 19, 2020 with loved ones by his side. Scott graduated from Batavia High School in 1987 and Augustana College in Rock Island, IL. He was Vice-President of Corporate Graphics, Inc. located in St. Charles. He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Norma Penick of St. Charles; and a sister, Kim (Tom) Nanouski of Ottawa, IL. Visitation will be held Saturday, from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles. Funeral Services will follow at 12:30 P.M. Burial will be at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, Address: Web Donation, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111. For further information, please call Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com
.