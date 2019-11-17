|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Virginia A. Davies, age 90, a longtime resident of Mount Prospect. Beloved wife of the late Harlow Davies; loving mother of Carol, Nancy, Diane Schultz, Sue, Tim and Mark; cherished grandmother of 5; great-grandmother of 5. Memorial Visitation Saturday November 23, 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2019