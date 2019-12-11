|
|
Virginia A. Thoennes, SLW was born January 12, 1930 in Chicago to Theodore and Augusta (Schoenberger) Schmidt and was raised by Augusta and Lawrence Thoennes and passed away December 8, 2019. Sister Virginia was a middle school and junior high teacher from 1950-1974. She also ministered in New Orleans, Iowa and Minnesota. She taught in the Chicago area and was Principal of St. Gregory High School from 1976-1981. She served in Leadership for her Community, and later as Pastoral Associate at various parishes in the northern suburbs. She was very involved in Church Women United and other justice works at St. Edna Church in Arlington Heights. She lived the last 8 years at Resurrection Life Center in Chicago. She was the loving sister of Martha (Jules) Kastens, Richard Thoennes and the late Lorraine Thoennes, late Charles (late Carol) Thoennes and the late Mary (Fred) Welk; cherished aunt of 26 nieces and nephews and many grand-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Prayers will be said on Friday, December 13 at 9:45 AM at the funeral home and proceed to St. Edna Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights for a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Sisters of the Living Word, 800 N. Fernandez Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 11, 2019