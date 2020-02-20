Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Rd
Huntley, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Rd
Huntley, IL
View Map

VIRGINIA ANN GRAHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA ANN GRAHAM Obituary
HUNTLEY - Virginia Ann Graham, 88, of Sun City, Huntley, formerly of Mount Prospect, at rest Feb. 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Graham; loving mother of Paul (Emilie), Susan (Ralph) Heubach, Robert (Diane); proud grandmother of 10. Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 9 until the 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley. Inurnment of Ashes will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery. For info, call the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley at 847-669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -