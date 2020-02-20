|
HUNTLEY - Virginia Ann Graham, 88, of Sun City, Huntley, formerly of Mount Prospect, at rest Feb. 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Graham; loving mother of Paul (Emilie), Susan (Ralph) Heubach, Robert (Diane); proud grandmother of 10. Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 9 until the 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley. Inurnment of Ashes will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery. For info, call the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley at 847-669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2020