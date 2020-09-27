THIRD LAKE - Virginia Ann Hagen, 85, passed away on September 9, 2020. Virginia was born on August 27, 1935 to John and Helen Michalek in Oakland, California. Virginia was a Grayslake High School graduate and lived most of her life in Third Lake, IL. Virginia was a passionate and devoted school bus driver for handicapped students for over 40 years, retiring at the age of 78. Virginia was a member of Millburn Congregational Church. Virginia was known by her family, neighbors, and friends as a caring, kind, compassionate, and hardworking person who loved her family dearly and always had a smile on her face. Virginia is survived by her loving daughters, Patti Jackson, Cindy White; her son-in law, Allen White; her best buddies (grandchildren), Brandon and Dylan Jackson; many special nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hagen; younger brother, John Michalek; twin brother, Robert Michalek; parents, John and Helen Michalek; and first husband, Ronald Andrews. The family wishes to sincerely thank the entire Victory Lakes staff for the wonderful care that was provided to Virginia for the last few years of her life. A celebration of Virginia's life will be held at a later date. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org
.