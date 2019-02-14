ELGIN - Virginia B. Hendricks 86, of Elgin, IL passed away on February 12, 2019. Virg was born on March 4, 1932 in Wausaukee, WI. She was the second youngest of eleven children to John & Monica Mirek. On October 15, 1955 she married Kenneth H. Hendricks and enjoyed 63 years of marriage which was her greatest happiness. In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Jacque (John) Petrakis, Kim (Jay) Urbain, Kenneth (Lori) Hendricks, Mary (Dan) Harris, and Jennifer ( Mike) Winger. Also surviving are 29 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Virginia loved her family, the Cubs, a good trip to the boat and wine. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and her ten siblings. Funeral mass will be held on Friday February 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 215 Thomas More Drive, Elgin where she was a parishioner. Visitation will be held on Friday morning at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ronald McDonald House. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary