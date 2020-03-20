|
|
PALATINE - Visitation for Virginia "Jennie" Dolewski, 86, formerly of Chicago will be held from 9:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Interment will take place at Memory Gardens in Arlington Heights. She was born May 2, 1933 in Cumberland City, TN and passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Jennie is the loving wife of Ted; mother of Leo, Susan (Dan) Collins, Alfie (Erika) and Sharon Dvorak; grandmother of 11; great grandmother of 14; sister of 4 sisters and 5 brothers. For information, 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2020