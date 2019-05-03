|
Virginia E. Hamlin; beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Cathy (Dave) Kerr, Betsy (Dave) Daunheimer, Mike (Roxanne) Hamlin and Suzy (Malcolm) Moore, cherished grandmother of Eric, Andrea, Scott, Heather, Joe and Lindsay, great grandmother of Austin, Anthony, MacKenzie, Aidan, Peyton, Genevieve and Lincoln. Visitation Sunday May 5, from 2 PM to 5 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Wheaton, IL. Funeral Monday May 6, prayers at the funeral home 8:45 AM with a procession to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 0S233 Church St. in Winfield, IL. for 9:30 AM Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery in West Chicago. Memorials to honorflight.org. For information, call 630-668-0016 or visit www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2019