A memorial service celebrating the life of Virginia Hasbach will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church of Palatine, 800 E. Palatine Road. Virginia passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 16, 2019 at the Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights, IL where she had moved to assisted living in 2012 following the death of her husband of 65 years, George Hasbach. She was born to Elsie (nee Pick) and George Glaeser on March 30, 1923 in Chicago where she graduated from Carl Schurz High School in 1940, met George at church youth group, and married in 1946. They moved to Arlington Heights in 1948 and had lived in Palatine since 1958. Virginia was an avid Cubs fan, Girl Scout leader, and active in her church where she loved singing in the choir and playing the organ. Having spent her childhood summers with her family at Lake Geneva, she continued throughout her life to enjoy swimming, traveling to see new sites and visiting with family and friends. Virginia was the mother of Kathy (Jim) Ekeberg, Dave (Ann) Hasbach and Donna (Bob Brunning) Hasbach; sister of Dolores (Donald) Haley, grandmother of Lea (Jim), Erin (Sarah), Jeff (Colleen), and Jamie (Sarah) Ekeberg and great-grandmother of Ani and Jack. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Palatine, 800 E. Palatine Road, Palatine, IL 60074. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019