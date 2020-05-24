|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Services and Interment for Virginia G. Haave, 95, will be private. Virginia was born September 16, 1924, in Chicago, and passed away May 21, 2020, at Addolorata Villa, in Wheeling. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard A. Haave for 71 years; loving mother of Michael (Mary) Haave, William (Susan) Haave and Marjorie (Edward) Smyth; grandmother of Daniel (Elizabeth), Sarah (Greg), Melanie (Nicholas), Rachel, Mark (Jacqueline), Kevin, Andrew, Patrick, and Nathan; great-grandmother of Delaney, Colin, Emmett, Charlie, Paige, Maggie and Olivia; dear daughter of the late Stanley and Rose (nee Tomastek) Haave. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Addolorata Villa, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling, Illinois 60090.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020