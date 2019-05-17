Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Emily Church
1400 E. Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Emily Church
VIRGINIA H. SEXTON

VIRGINIA H. SEXTON Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Virginia H. Sexton, age 84, passed away May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Howard Sexton. Loving mother of Michael (Christine), Jill (the late Brian) Cummings, Mary Jo (Kevin) Keeley, Patrick (Maria), Julie (Randy) Cappelen, Chris (Mark) Bauer. Cherished grandmother of Meghan (James) Marren, Erin (Sami) Abboud, Sean (Carly) Cummings, Brandon (Diane) Cummings, Brianna (Jimmy) McIntyre, Jack Keeley, Sam Keeley, Michael and Anthony Reyes, Tyler and Colin Olen, Zach and Grace Bauer. Great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of James (Mary) Schmitt, Susan (Ron) Granitz, Tom (Diane) Schmitt, the late Judy and the late Lynn. Fond aunt of many. Memorial visitation Wednesday, May 22nd, 9:30 a.m. until Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd, Mount Prospect. Inurnment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in Virginia's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Foundation Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2019
