Virginia K. Stone, nee Walsh, beloved wife of the late Warren; loving mother of Kathleen (James) Doering, Robert (Donna) Stone, Barbara (Robert) Burke and Kenneth (Jan) Stone; proud grandmother of Steven (Joanne), Amy (Andrew), Kristy, Jennifer (Clint), Erik, Alex (Zuly), Amber (Dan), Kim (Gary), Michelle and Michael; great-grandmother of eight; fond sister of the late Shirley (Richard) Roeing, Gerald (the late Jean) Walsh and the late William (Verna) Walsh. Adored mother, grandmother and friend of many. Devoted member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 20th Century Juniors and avid Bridge player. Resident of Friendship Village for eight years. Lying in state Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 205 N. Prospect Ave., Park Ridge, Funeral Service, 11:00 a.m. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery. For info, www.nelsonfunerals.com or 847-823-5122.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019