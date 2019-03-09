|
Virginia L. Laskowski (nee Zygowicz), age 93. Licensed Funeral Director, owner, and cofounder of Casey Laskowski & Sons Funeral Home since 1964. Beloved wife of the late and former City of Chicago Alderman Casimir "Casey" Laskowski. Loving mother of Rita (Lawrence) Gulik, Thomas (Christine ) Laskowski, and Robert (Diana) Laskowski. Cherished Tutu (grandmother) of David (Scott Schneider) Laskowski, Claudia (Jason) Howell, Eileen Gulik, Renee (Sean) Evans, and the late Brian Gulik. Dearest great-grandmother of Gwyneth Howell, Vivian Howell, and Ellis Evans. Former registered nurse at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital. Funeral prayers for Virginia will be held on Tuesday, March 12th, 10:15 A.M. at Casey Laskowski & Sons Funeral Home 4540 West Diversey Avenue proceeding to St. Hyacinth Basilica for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Interment St. Adalbert. Visitation will begin on Monday, March 11th, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For funeral information please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2019