VIRGINIA LOU HUSKO
Virginia Lou Husko, age 88, was a resident of Grayslake for 15 years, formerly of Libertyville, IL. Virginia was the beloved wife of the late William (2009); loving mother of William (Christine), Robert (Sadie), Linda (Tom) Berk, Don (Joy), David (Mary Jane), Paul (Kathy) and Lizabeth (John) Karson; cherished grandma of 23, proud great-grandma of 29 and great-great-grandma of 3; dear sister of the late Warren (Mildred) Daniel and Norma (Peter) Tarasievich. She was an amazing lady and will be deeply missed. Virginia was born November 13, 1931 in Chicago and passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. Virginia was a member of St. Mary of the Annunciation and had been a hospital volunteer for many years. Visitation will be Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 2-6 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL. Please wear face masks and use social distancing. A funeral home service will be Monday at 10 am. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the: Salvation Army, www.salvationarmy.org or (800- 725-2769). Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home
AUG
17
Service
10:00 AM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
