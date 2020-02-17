Daily Herald Obituaries
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
8:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
VIRGINIA M. MALLORY

VIRGINIA M. MALLORY Obituary
Virginia M. Mallory, beloved wife of the late Melvin A. Mallory, who was the love of her life; cherished mother of James L. (Janet) Mallory, Joyce E. (the late Salvatore) Guccione, Marianne F. (Raymond) Zirkle, Alice L. (Ricky) Younger and Thomas A. (Carmen) Mallory; loving grandmother of John S. (Karla) Guccione, Salvatore J. (Violet) Guccione Jr., Sean M. Zirkle, Maria E. (Pete) Guccione, James P. Mallory, Patricia F. (Justin) Lowrance, Brandon A. Younger, Logan A. Mallory and Brynn C. Mallory and the late Vincent J. Guccione; devoted great grandmother of Imari Guccione, Giancarlo Guccione, Angelina Guccione, Jamison Lowrance and Theodore Lowrance. Funeral Wednesday, family and friends are invited to gather 8:30 a.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to St. Peter the Apostle Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Entombment All Saint Cemetery. Visitation Monday and Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
