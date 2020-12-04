Virginia M. Manasse, 98 of Park Ridge, formerly of Arlington Heights was born September 2, 1922 in Chicago to Peter and Lottie (Drochowski) Gats and passed away November 27, 2020. Virginia loved life, enjoyed being around people and had a favorite saying, "grin and bear it". Virginia was beloved wife of the late John Manasse; devoted mother of Linda Higgins; cherished grandmother of Andrew Higgins; dear sister of the late Raymond Gats; fond cousin of Lorraine Tuttle and God-Mother of Pam Cotter. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Virginia's memory to a children's charity of your choice
