VIRGINIA MARTIN
VIRGINIA M. "GINNY" MARTIN

VIRGINIA M. "GINNY" MARTIN Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Virginia M. "Ginny" Martin, 63, was born November 18, 1955 in Germany and passed away May 4, 2019. Ginny was the cherished daughter of the late James and Rosemarie (nee Caspers) Martin; loving sister of Jim "Pit" (Nadine) Martin, Peggy (Roy) Carelson, John (Diane) Martin, Pat (Mike) Cullen, Joe (Deb) Martin, Betsy (Patrick) McAvoy and Anne (Mike) Huiras; dear aunt of 36 nieces and nephews and great-aunt of 14. Memorial visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Mass at 10:00 AM at St. James Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Clearbrook, 1835 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL. 60005 appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 8, 2019
