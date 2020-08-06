1/
VIRGINIA MAE GAW
Virginia Mae Gaw age 99. Beloved wife of the late Arthur John Gaw; loving mother of Craig (Susan) Gaw, Sally Nehr, Jill (Jim) Girolami and Laura (Dennis) Scheppler; cherished grandmother and great grandmother; dear sister of the late Marilyn Snoberge. Visitation Friday August 7, 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Lutheran Home, 800 W. Oakton, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
AUG
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
