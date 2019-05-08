Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
VIRGINIA MARGARET "BOBBIE" LIPINSKI

VIRGINIA MARGARET "BOBBIE" LIPINSKI Obituary
Virginia "Bobbie" Margaret Lipinski, nee Gonsalves, died peacefully May 3, 2019, in Mt. Prospect, IL at the age of 99 years, just short of her 100th birthday. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband Paul, of Mt. Prospect, IL and survived by her children, Fr. Paul M Lipinski, Lynda M. Mesko, Stanley J. Lipinski and Wendy V. Herrick, and 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Virginia was born on June 25, 1919 in Honolulu, HI to Mary and Manuel Gonsavles. Memorial Mass, 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect. Reverend Paul M. Lipinski Jr., her son will officiate the ceremony. Those who wish to remember Virginia in a special way may make gifts in her memory to St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 8, 2019
