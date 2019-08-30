Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
397 Fulton Ave.
Elgin, IL
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Villa Olivia Country Club
1401 West Lake Street
Bartlett, IL
VIRGINIA MARIE LOPEZ-HUDSON


1951 - 2019
VIRGINIA MARIE LOPEZ-HUDSON Obituary
Loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away peacefully August 16, 2019 at 3:00 am. Born November 29, 1951, to Vincent R., Sr. and Mary Lopez. Virginia was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Sandoval-Lopez. She is survived by her children, daughter Genevieve Nicole Hudson - de Cisneros, son-in-law Fernando Cisneros and son David Ashley Hudson; and five grandchildren, Jake Juarez, Seth Cisneros, Nora Cisneros, Noah Cisneros and Alexander Hudson; her father, Vincent R. Lopez Sr. and three siblings, Vincent R. (Dorie) Lopez Jr., David (Billie) Lopez and Felicia (Sam) Lopez-Etayem, a large extended family including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and personal and business friends many whom she's known since childhood. Virginia was an accomplished professional barber as well as a degreed, certified professional chef. She will be missed beyond measure. Mass will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 397 Fulton Ave., Elgin, IL 60120. Immediately following the Mass, a Memorial Luncheon at: Villa Olivia Country Club, 1401 West Lake Street Bartlett, IL 60103.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
