Virginia Mary Davis (nee Lear), 95, peacefully passed away May 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Virginia was the beloved wife for 66 years to the late Ralph Davis; loving mother of Gary (Jo-Ann) Davis, Robert (Kristine) Davis and William (Bruce) Davis; caring grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 7; dear sister of Bernadette Pijan, Mary Bosy, Donald Lear and James Lear. Virginia was born in Chicago and grew up in Park Ridge, graduating from Notre Dame High School. She raised her family in Des Plaines while working for the U.S. Postal Service. For the next 33 years she volunteered her time to the Des Plaines Self-Help Closet & Pantry. She was a member of St. Stephen Church in Des Plaines for 65 years where she was involved in numerous church activities. Her commitment to her family, community and church were unwavering. Memorial Visitation Friday June 14, 2019 from 9am until time of Memorial Mass 10am at St. Stephen Church in Des Plaines. Instead of flowers, please support Virginia's memory with a donation to the Self-Help Closet & Pantry of Des Plaines, 600 E. Algonquin Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60016. Funeral information, 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.