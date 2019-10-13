|
ISLAND LAKE - Virginia R. Hogreve was born on January 4, 1957 in Skokie, Illinois to Henry and Jadvyga (nee Ronkaitis) Sinkus. She died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago. Mrs. Hogreve was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and working with flowers, plants, and crafting. Virginia and Don enjoyed camping and fishing together. Virginia is survived by her husband, Donald James Hogreve whom she married May 30, 1981 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights.; and her sister, Marjia Benson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her three brothers Henry, Jr. and Michael. Visitation from 4:00 pm until time of memorial service at 7:00 pm, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Peter Lutheran School, Scholarship Fund, 110 W. Olive St., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019