|
|
ST. CHARLES - Virginia Rae "Ginny" Minard, age 78, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield with her loving family by her side. She was born February 12, 1942 in St. Charles, the daughter of Otto and Vivian (Urch) Madsen. Ginny was a proud member of the St. Charles High School class of 1960. She enjoyed working as a telephone operator for many years before becoming a stay at home mother and avid volunteer. She happily lent a hand wherever needed. From PTO and church to her 30 years as a Hi-Hat Resale Shop volunteer, she loved helping others. At the Congregational United Church of Christ Ginny volunteered in the church office every Monday, was chair of the Worship Board and secretary of Women's Fellowship. She enjoyed her weekly gatherings with friends and classmates and couldn't go anywhere without knowing someone. She was an active member of St.Charles Golden K Kiwanis and earned Kiwanian of the year in 2013. She was an amazing mother and fun grandmother. Some of her most treasured moments were spent with her family and friends at her cottage on John's Lake in Wautoma, WI. She is survived by her children John (Ann) of Janesville, WI, and their children Morgan, Avery, and Luke; Michael (Rachel) of St. Charles; Jill (Steve) Cobb of Cedarburg, WI and their children Hannah and Abbey; and many loving nieces, nephews, special counsins and other dear relatives and friends. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Jacqueline Dahlquist and Merikay Lindell; and her husband Ralph who passed away in 2016. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of her memorial service at 11:00 am at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd, St. Charles with Pastor Josh Kuipers, officiating. Interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Contributions in Ginny's memory may be made to the Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd, St. Charles, Illinois 60175. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information, call 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020