AURORA - It is with great sadness that the family of Virginia T. Manns Rath announces her passing on May 6, 2020. Ginny will be lovingly remembered by her husband William W. Rath and their children, Amy Rath (Mark Matula), Stephanie Rath (Sunny Li), Mary Rath, and Elizabeth Rath Garcia (Fernando). Ginny will also be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Emily, Imani, Odette, Gwendolyn, Callum, and Shepard, by her siblings, Mary Lou Horn, Neal Manns (Sylvia), and Carol Manns, by brother-in-law, Stephen Rath (Barbara), and by sister-in-law, Laurie Hahn (Bill). Ginny was predeceased by her brother, John Terence Manns and her brother-in-law, Charlie Horn. Services are pending.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020
